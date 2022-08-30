Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News SevenSeas Holdings LLC has bought the Axiom Hub 121, a 286-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The Plano, Texas, property investment firm acquired the complex from Seneca Investments of Addison, Texas...
The Real Deal Stonehenge NYC has paid $804 million, or $913,636/unit, for the 88-unit apartment building at 780 Greenwich St in Manhattan’s West Village area The New York investor, led by Ofer Yardeni, bought the 73-year-old building from...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Investments Ltd has bought the Palm Trails Plaza retail center in Deerfield Beach, Fla, for $17 million, or about $21974/sf The company, which is led by James Batmasian, a Boca Raton, Fla, developer,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Benedict Canyon Equities has paid $145 million, or $259,391/unit, for Granite Pointe, a 559-unit apartment property in Spokane Valley, Wash The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from an investor...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Starwood Capital Group has bought the 94-unit Villas at Cove Crossing affordable-housing complex in Lantana, Fla, for $16 million, or about $170,212/unit The Miami company acquired the property, at 2738...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of PEBB Enterprises and BH Group is buying the 650,000-square-foot office property at 6600 North Military Trail in Boca Raton, Fla ODP Corp, the parent company of Office Depot, is selling the 289-acre...
South Florida Business Journal Site Centers Corp has sold the River Run Shopping Center in Miramar, Fla, for $1875 million, or about $19361/sf The Beachwood, Ohio, retail REIT sold the property, which sits on 86 acres at 9907 Miramar Parkway, to an...
Crain’s Chicago Business Local developer John Buck Co is offering for sale 3Eleven, a 245-unit apartment property in Chicago JLL is marketing the property, at 311 West Illinois St, which was assessed last year at a value of $731 million The...
Commercial Observer Davean Holdings has bought three buildings with a total of 19 apartment units and seven ground-floor retail spaces in Manhattan’s East Village neighborhood for $255 million The three buildings are at 163, 165 and 167 First...