Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal The Connor Group has paid $765 million, or $278,182/unit, for Rize on Grand, a 275-unit apartment property in Burnsville, Minn The Dayton, Ohio, investment firm purchased the property from LeCesse Development...
Charlotte Business Journal Cabot Properties has paid $135 million, or about $12894/sf, for Selwyn Northridge, a 104,700-square-foot industrial building in Huntersville, NC, about 11 miles north of Charlotte, NC The Boston company bought the recently...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Hines Global Income Trust has paid $430 million, or about $35833/sf, for the 12 million-square-foot Gables Station mixed-use development in Coral Gables, Fla, about five miles southwest of Miami The...
South Florida Business Journal Site Centers Corp once again has sold a South Florida retail property, this time it’s Northlake Commons in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla, The Beachwood, Ohio, REIT sold the 123,039-square-foot property to Slate Asset...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Fitch Ratings has downgraded five principal-paying classes and one interest-only class of UBS-Barclays Commercial Mortgage Trust, 2013-C6, because it has increased losses it expects to result from the...
LA Business First A venture of Ledo Capital Group and St Clair Commercial has paid $21 million, or $18421/sf, for Atrium Business Center, a 114,000-square-foot office and industrial property in Torrance, Calif Ledo Capital and St Clair, both of Los...
Dallas Morning News SevenSeas Holdings LLC has bought the Axiom Hub 121, a 286-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The Plano, Texas, property investment firm acquired the complex from Seneca Investments of Addison, Texas...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture led by Bank of America has paid $1044 million, or $10440/sf, for the 1 million-square-foot industrial property at 3851 Youngs Road in Joliet, Ill The Charlotte, NC, investment bank purchased the property from...
The Real Deal Stonehenge NYC has paid $804 million, or $913,636/unit, for the 88-unit apartment building at 780 Greenwich St in Manhattan’s West Village area The New York investor, led by Ofer Yardeni, bought the 73-year-old building from...