Asheville Mall in the western part of North Carolina was acquired by an affiliate of Kohan Retail Group for $5176 million The sale resolved what had been a $5837 million loan securitized through JPMorgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust,...
Charlotte Business Journal Cabot Properties has paid $135 million, or about $12894/sf, for Selwyn Northridge, a 104,700-square-foot industrial building in Huntersville, NC, about 11 miles north of Charlotte, NC The Boston company bought the recently...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Hines Global Income Trust has paid $430 million, or about $35833/sf, for the 12 million-square-foot Gables Station mixed-use development in Coral Gables, Fla, about five miles southwest of Miami The...
South Florida Business Journal Site Centers Corp once again has sold a South Florida retail property, this time it’s Northlake Commons in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla, The Beachwood, Ohio, REIT sold the 123,039-square-foot property to Slate Asset...
LA Business First A venture of Ledo Capital Group and St Clair Commercial has paid $21 million, or $18421/sf, for Atrium Business Center, a 114,000-square-foot office and industrial property in Torrance, Calif Ledo Capital and St Clair, both of Los...
Dallas Morning News SevenSeas Holdings LLC has bought the Axiom Hub 121, a 286-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The Plano, Texas, property investment firm acquired the complex from Seneca Investments of Addison, Texas...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture led by Bank of America has paid $1044 million, or $10440/sf, for the 1 million-square-foot industrial property at 3851 Youngs Road in Joliet, Ill The Charlotte, NC, investment bank purchased the property from...
The Real Deal Stonehenge NYC has paid $804 million, or $913,636/unit, for the 88-unit apartment building at 780 Greenwich St in Manhattan’s West Village area The New York investor, led by Ofer Yardeni, bought the 73-year-old building from...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Investments Ltd has bought the Palm Trails Plaza retail center in Deerfield Beach, Fla, for $17 million, or about $21974/sf The company, which is led by James Batmasian, a Boca Raton, Fla, developer,...