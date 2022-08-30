Log In or Subscribe to read more
Houston Business Journal Ground is breaking soon on Town Centre Two, a 167,141-square-foot office building in Houston Moody Rambin is building the eight-story property at 730 Town & Country Blvd as part of its Town Centre development It’s...
Austin Business Journal Updated plans have been revealed for the 5th + Red River apartment project in downtown Austin, Texas Stonelake Capital Partners is developing the 37-story property at 506 East Fifth St The Dallas developer plans to redevelop...
Mesa West Capital has provided $4924 million of mortgage financing as part of the recapitalization of the 219-unit Monteverde at Renaissance Park apartment property in Boynton Beach, Fla The property, which sits on 25 acres at 1625 Renaissance...
Cambridge Savings Bank has provided $845 million of financing for the construction of a pair of apartment properties in the Boston suburb of Winchester, Mass Strategic Land Ventures of Needham, Mass, is developing the two properties: 416 Cambridge...
MidCap Financial Services has provided $3775 million of financing against the 233-unit Glades at ChampionsGate seniors-housing complex near Orlando, Fla The four-year loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets The property, formerly the Merrill...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of the Related Group has filed plans to build a 439-unit mixed-income housing project in Miami Related Urban Development Group has proposed the project for a 105-acre development site at 395 NW 1st St and...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Investments Ltd has bought the Palm Trails Plaza retail center in Deerfield Beach, Fla, for $17 million, or about $21974/sf The company, which is led by James Batmasian, a Boca Raton, Fla, developer,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Benedict Canyon Equities has paid $145 million, or $259,391/unit, for Granite Pointe, a 559-unit apartment property in Spokane Valley, Wash The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from an investor...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Starwood Capital Group has bought the 94-unit Villas at Cove Crossing affordable-housing complex in Lantana, Fla, for $16 million, or about $170,212/unit The Miami company acquired the property, at 2738...