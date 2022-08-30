Log In or Subscribe to read more
Asheville Mall in the western part of North Carolina was acquired by an affiliate of Kohan Retail Group for $5176 million The sale resolved what had been a $5837 million loan securitized through JPMorgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust,...
The Real Deal William W Koeppel, owner of Manhattan’s Eastgate House, once again has thrown the 138-unit apartment property into bankruptcy in order to avoid losing it to foreclosure Tenants at the property had sued Koeppel in 2011, alleging...
The Real Deal The $349 million loan against the 928,157-square-foot office building at 110 William St in lower Manhattan has defaulted The loan is held by Invesco Real Estate, which had provided it in 2019, allowing the 32-story building’s...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $8982 million CMBS loan against the 12 million-square-foot Mall at Stonecrest in suburban Atlanta finally has been resolved through a discounted pay-off The collateral property’s owner, a venture...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $300 million CMBS loan against the Santa Monica Place shopping mall in Santa Monica, Calif, has transferred to special servicer Argentic Services Co as its December maturity approaches The loan is...
Another CMBS loan against a shopping mall has transferred to special servicing because it's expected to default at its upcoming maturity The latest is the $11401 million mortgage against Park City Center in Lancaster, Pa, which is owned by an...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Parkway Inc is working to get the maturity date of the $465 million CMBS loan against its Greenway Plaza office complex in Houston extended The loan, securitized through GS Mortgage Securities Corp,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $10317 million CMBS loan against the Coastland Center shopping mall in Naples, Fla, has transferred to special servicer Rialto Capital Advisors because it’s expected to default at its November...
Fitch Ratings has downgraded three classes of COMM, 2013-CCRE13, because of the higher losses it expects to result from the resolution of its second largest collateral asset, an $8203 million piece of a $2552 million loan against 175 West Jackson...