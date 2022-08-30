Log In or Subscribe to read more
Asheville Mall in the western part of North Carolina was acquired by an affiliate of Kohan Retail Group for $5176 million The sale resolved what had been a $5837 million loan securitized through JPMorgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust,...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal The Connor Group has paid $765 million, or $278,182/unit, for Rize on Grand, a 275-unit apartment property in Burnsville, Minn The Dayton, Ohio, investment firm purchased the property from LeCesse Development...
Charlotte Business Journal Cabot Properties has paid $135 million, or about $12894/sf, for Selwyn Northridge, a 104,700-square-foot industrial building in Huntersville, NC, about 11 miles north of Charlotte, NC The Boston company bought the recently...
South Florida Business Journal Site Centers Corp once again has sold a South Florida retail property, this time it’s Northlake Commons in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla, The Beachwood, Ohio, REIT sold the 123,039-square-foot property to Slate Asset...
LA Business First A venture of Ledo Capital Group and St Clair Commercial has paid $21 million, or $18421/sf, for Atrium Business Center, a 114,000-square-foot office and industrial property in Torrance, Calif Ledo Capital and St Clair, both of Los...
Dallas Morning News SevenSeas Holdings LLC has bought the Axiom Hub 121, a 286-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The Plano, Texas, property investment firm acquired the complex from Seneca Investments of Addison, Texas...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture led by Bank of America has paid $1044 million, or $10440/sf, for the 1 million-square-foot industrial property at 3851 Youngs Road in Joliet, Ill The Charlotte, NC, investment bank purchased the property from...
The Real Deal Stonehenge NYC has paid $804 million, or $913,636/unit, for the 88-unit apartment building at 780 Greenwich St in Manhattan’s West Village area The New York investor, led by Ofer Yardeni, bought the 73-year-old building from...
South Florida Business Journal Namdar Group has lined up $195 million of financing for a planned apartment project in downtown Miami The New York company obtained the loan from Scale Lending, an affiliate of Slate Property Group of New York The...