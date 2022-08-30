Log In or Subscribe to read more
Houston Business Journal Ground is breaking soon on Town Centre Two, a 167,141-square-foot office building in Houston Moody Rambin is building the eight-story property at 730 Town & Country Blvd as part of its Town Centre development It’s...
Austin Business Journal Updated plans have been revealed for the 5th + Red River apartment project in downtown Austin, Texas Stonelake Capital Partners is developing the 37-story property at 506 East Fifth St The Dallas developer plans to redevelop...
Cambridge Savings Bank has provided $845 million of financing for the construction of a pair of apartment properties in the Boston suburb of Winchester, Mass Strategic Land Ventures of Needham, Mass, is developing the two properties: 416 Cambridge...
South Florida Business Journal Namdar Group has lined up $195 million of financing for a planned apartment project in downtown Miami The New York company obtained the loan from Scale Lending, an affiliate of Slate Property Group of New York The...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Investments Ltd has bought the Palm Trails Plaza retail center in Deerfield Beach, Fla, for $17 million, or about $21974/sf The company, which is led by James Batmasian, a Boca Raton, Fla, developer,...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Starwood Capital Group has bought the 94-unit Villas at Cove Crossing affordable-housing complex in Lantana, Fla, for $16 million, or about $170,212/unit The Miami company acquired the property, at 2738...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of PEBB Enterprises and BH Group is buying the 650,000-square-foot office property at 6600 North Military Trail in Boca Raton, Fla ODP Corp, the parent company of Office Depot, is selling the 289-acre...
South Florida Business Journal Site Centers Corp has sold the River Run Shopping Center in Miramar, Fla, for $1875 million, or about $19361/sf The Beachwood, Ohio, retail REIT sold the property, which sits on 86 acres at 9907 Miramar Parkway, to an...
Provident Bank has provided $3211 million of financing for the construction of a 210,564-square-foot warehouse at 900 Wheeler Way in the Philadelphia suburb of Langhorne, Pa The property is being developed on the site of an existing 60,000-sf...