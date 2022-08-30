Log In or Subscribe to read more
Asheville Mall in the western part of North Carolina was acquired by an affiliate of Kohan Retail Group for $5176 million The sale resolved what had been a $5837 million loan securitized through JPMorgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust,...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal The Connor Group has paid $765 million, or $278,182/unit, for Rize on Grand, a 275-unit apartment property in Burnsville, Minn The Dayton, Ohio, investment firm purchased the property from LeCesse Development...
Charlotte Business Journal Cabot Properties has paid $135 million, or about $12894/sf, for Selwyn Northridge, a 104,700-square-foot industrial building in Huntersville, NC, about 11 miles north of Charlotte, NC The Boston company bought the recently...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Hines Global Income Trust has paid $430 million, or about $35833/sf, for the 12 million-square-foot Gables Station mixed-use development in Coral Gables, Fla, about five miles southwest of Miami The...
LA Business First A venture of Ledo Capital Group and St Clair Commercial has paid $21 million, or $18421/sf, for Atrium Business Center, a 114,000-square-foot office and industrial property in Torrance, Calif Ledo Capital and St Clair, both of Los...
Dallas Morning News SevenSeas Holdings LLC has bought the Axiom Hub 121, a 286-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The Plano, Texas, property investment firm acquired the complex from Seneca Investments of Addison, Texas...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture led by Bank of America has paid $1044 million, or $10440/sf, for the 1 million-square-foot industrial property at 3851 Youngs Road in Joliet, Ill The Charlotte, NC, investment bank purchased the property from...
The Real Deal Stonehenge NYC has paid $804 million, or $913,636/unit, for the 88-unit apartment building at 780 Greenwich St in Manhattan’s West Village area The New York investor, led by Ofer Yardeni, bought the 73-year-old building from...
South Florida Business Journal Namdar Group has lined up $195 million of financing for a planned apartment project in downtown Miami The New York company obtained the loan from Scale Lending, an affiliate of Slate Property Group of New York The...