South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Azor Advisory Services has sold Plantation Crossing, a 70,369-square-foot shopping center in Planation, Fla, for $2228 million, or about $31662/sf A venture of Exan Capital of Miami and Azora Capital, a...
Charlotte Business Journal Criterion Group has paid $125 million for nearly 20 acres of industrial outside storage space at 9820 Statesville Road in Charlotte, NC The New York real estate investor and developer bought the space from an unidentified...
Commercial Observer Sunlight Development has purchased a development site at 30-55 Vernon Blvd in the Astoria section of Queens, NY, for $25 million Pioneer Property Group and Vernon-Sutton Inc sold the property in a deal brokered by Ripco Real...
Provender Partners has paid $225 million, or $10340/sf, for the 217,540-square-foot temperature-controlled distribution facility at 215 North Mill Road in Vineland, NJ The Newport Beach, Calif, investor, which specializes in industrial properties...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Griffin Realty Trust Inc has sold a majority stake in a portfolio of 41 suburban office properties comprised of 53 buildings with 8 million square feet to a venture of Workspace Property Trust and GIC, the...
Dallas Morning News A group of local investors has bought the 243,722-square-foot office building at 1600 Viceroy Drive in Dallas for an undisclosed price The seller was not disclosed Dominion Bank provided acquisition financing, terms of where also...
Asheville Mall in the western part of North Carolina was acquired by an affiliate of Kohan Retail Group for $5176 million The sale resolved what had been a $5837 million loan securitized through JPMorgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust,...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal The Connor Group has paid $765 million, or $278,182/unit, for Rize on Grand, a 275-unit apartment property in Burnsville, Minn The Dayton, Ohio, investment firm purchased the property from LeCesse Development...
Charlotte Business Journal Cabot Properties has paid $135 million, or about $12894/sf, for Selwyn Northridge, a 104,700-square-foot industrial building in Huntersville, NC, about 11 miles north of Charlotte, NC The Boston company bought the recently...