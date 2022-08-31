Log In or Subscribe to read more
New York investment manager Northwind Group so far this year has funded roughly $400 million of loans and has another $200 million in its pipeline, which it expects to close in the coming weeks That would put it on track to matching, if not...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Trion Properties has lined up $6341 million of financing to recapitalize two apartment properties with 372 units in Tigard, Ore, and Beaverton, Ore The recapitalization involved bringing in Tokyu Land US...
Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital LLC has provided $7499 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 221(d)(4) program for the construction of the 329-unit Legado Apartments in Prescott Valley, Ariz...
Commercial Observer Sunlight Development has purchased a development site at 30-55 Vernon Blvd in the Astoria section of Queens, NY, for $25 million Pioneer Property Group and Vernon-Sutton Inc sold the property in a deal brokered by Ripco Real...
Wells Fargo Bank, along with Inland Bank and Trust and Associated Bank have provided $150 million of financing for the construction of 1237 West Division, a 12 million-square-foot industrial property in Chicago Logistics Property Co of Dallas is...
Gantry has arranged $97 million of financing against the 152,000-square-foot office property at 675 Almanor Ave in Sunnyvale, Calif The financing, which was provided by a life insurance company, requires interest only payments and pays a coupon less...
TWG has broken ground on Grand Park Village, a 240-unit apartment property in Westfield, Ind The Indianapolis developer is building the property east of Wheeler Road and north of East 181st Street, about 20 miles north of Indianapolis The project...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Griffin Realty Trust Inc has sold a majority stake in a portfolio of 41 suburban office properties comprised of 53 buildings with 8 million square feet to a venture of Workspace Property Trust and GIC, the...
Dallas Morning News Crow Holdings has lined up $795 million of construction financing for SouthStone Yards, a four-building office complex in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The Dallas developer is constructing the 11 million-square-foot property...