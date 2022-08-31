Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Crow Holdings has lined up $795 million of construction financing for SouthStone Yards, a four-building office complex in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The Dallas developer is constructing the 11 million-square-foot property...
Dallas Morning News Leeds Residential is building the Bent Tree Flats, a 183-unit residential property in Dallas The local builder is constructing the property along the Dallas North Tollway, just south of Trinity Mills Road and near Addison Road...
Asheville Mall in the western part of North Carolina was acquired by an affiliate of Kohan Retail Group for $5176 million The sale resolved what had been a $5837 million loan securitized through JPMorgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust,...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal The Connor Group has paid $765 million, or $278,182/unit, for Rize on Grand, a 275-unit apartment property in Burnsville, Minn The Dayton, Ohio, investment firm purchased the property from LeCesse Development...
Charlotte Business Journal Cabot Properties has paid $135 million, or about $12894/sf, for Selwyn Northridge, a 104,700-square-foot industrial building in Huntersville, NC, about 11 miles north of Charlotte, NC The Boston company bought the recently...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Hines Global Income Trust has paid $430 million, or about $35833/sf, for the 12 million-square-foot Gables Station mixed-use development in Coral Gables, Fla, about five miles southwest of Miami The...
South Florida Business Journal Site Centers Corp once again has sold a South Florida retail property, this time it’s Northlake Commons in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla, The Beachwood, Ohio, REIT sold the 123,039-square-foot property to Slate Asset...
LA Business First A venture of Ledo Capital Group and St Clair Commercial has paid $21 million, or $18421/sf, for Atrium Business Center, a 114,000-square-foot office and industrial property in Torrance, Calif Ledo Capital and St Clair, both of Los...
Dallas Morning News SevenSeas Holdings LLC has bought the Axiom Hub 121, a 286-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The Plano, Texas, property investment firm acquired the complex from Seneca Investments of Addison, Texas...