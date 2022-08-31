Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News A group of local investors has bought the 243,722-square-foot office building at 1600 Viceroy Drive in Dallas for an undisclosed price The seller was not disclosed Dominion Bank provided acquisition financing, terms of where also...
Dallas Morning News Leeds Residential is building the Bent Tree Flats, a 183-unit residential property in Dallas The local builder is constructing the property along the Dallas North Tollway, just south of Trinity Mills Road and near Addison Road...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Houston had 4,746 apartment units get completed and come online during the first half, making it the city with the greatest number of unit deliveries during that period, according to Yardi Matrix The city...
Dallas Morning News SevenSeas Holdings LLC has bought the Axiom Hub 121, a 286-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The Plano, Texas, property investment firm acquired the complex from Seneca Investments of Addison, Texas...
Houston Business Journal Ground is breaking soon on Town Centre Two, a 167,141-square-foot office building in Houston Moody Rambin is building the eight-story property at 730 Town & Country Blvd as part of its Town Centre development It’s...
Austin Business Journal Updated plans have been revealed for the 5th + Red River apartment project in downtown Austin, Texas Stonelake Capital Partners is developing the 37-story property at 506 East Fifth St The Dallas developer plans to redevelop...
Mesa West Capital has provided $4924 million of mortgage financing as part of the recapitalization of the 219-unit Monteverde at Renaissance Park apartment property in Boynton Beach, Fla The property, which sits on 25 acres at 1625 Renaissance...
Cambridge Savings Bank has provided $845 million of financing for the construction of a pair of apartment properties in the Boston suburb of Winchester, Mass Strategic Land Ventures of Needham, Mass, is developing the two properties: 416 Cambridge...
MidCap Financial Services has provided $3775 million of financing against the 233-unit Glades at ChampionsGate seniors-housing complex near Orlando, Fla The four-year loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets The property, formerly the Merrill...