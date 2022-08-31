Log In or Subscribe to read more
New York investment manager Northwind Group so far this year has funded roughly $400 million of loans and has another $200 million in its pipeline, which it expects to close in the coming weeks That would put it on track to matching, if not...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Trion Properties has lined up $6341 million of financing to recapitalize two apartment properties with 372 units in Tigard, Ore, and Beaverton, Ore The recapitalization involved bringing in Tokyu Land US...
Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital LLC has provided $7499 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 221(d)(4) program for the construction of the 329-unit Legado Apartments in Prescott Valley, Ariz...
Commercial Observer Brookfield Real Estate Financial Partners has provided $2725 million of financing to fund the conversion of the 487,523-square-foot office building at 160 Water St in lower Manhattan into apartments Cushman & Wakefield...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Azor Advisory Services has sold Plantation Crossing, a 70,369-square-foot shopping center in Planation, Fla, for $2228 million, or about $31662/sf A venture of Exan Capital of Miami and Azora Capital, a...
Charlotte Business Journal Criterion Group has paid $125 million for nearly 20 acres of industrial outside storage space at 9820 Statesville Road in Charlotte, NC The New York real estate investor and developer bought the space from an unidentified...
Commercial Observer Sunlight Development has purchased a development site at 30-55 Vernon Blvd in the Astoria section of Queens, NY, for $25 million Pioneer Property Group and Vernon-Sutton Inc sold the property in a deal brokered by Ripco Real...
Blackstone Group expects to complete its proposed $36 billion purchase of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc in early October, when it’s slated to spin off the latter’s single-family rental business Blackstone, through its Blackstone...
Wells Fargo Bank, along with Inland Bank and Trust and Associated Bank have provided $150 million of financing for the construction of 1237 West Division, a 12 million-square-foot industrial property in Chicago Logistics Property Co of Dallas is...
Gantry has arranged $97 million of financing against the 152,000-square-foot office property at 675 Almanor Ave in Sunnyvale, Calif The financing, which was provided by a life insurance company, requires interest only payments and pays a coupon less...