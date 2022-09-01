Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News LDG Development is building the 300-unit Standard at Royal Lane affordable-housing property in Dallas The Louisville, Ky, developer is building the apartments on a 12-acre site near Denton Drive, about two blocks from a DART...
Dallas Morning News A unit of Morgan Stanley Real Estate Advisors has bought Urban District 183, a three-building industrial property in Euless, Texas, about 19 miles northwest of downtown Dallas The New York investor purchased the...
Real estate investment manager the Meridian Group has launched a construction operation, Meridian Construction Group The unit is designed to support the Bethesda, Md, company’s portfolio and pipeline of development and investment properties It...
Commercial Observer Brookfield Real Estate Financial Partners has provided $2725 million of financing to fund the conversion of the 487,523-square-foot office building at 160 Water St in lower Manhattan into apartments Cushman & Wakefield...
Commercial Observer Sunlight Development has purchased a development site at 30-55 Vernon Blvd in the Astoria section of Queens, NY, for $25 million Pioneer Property Group and Vernon-Sutton Inc sold the property in a deal brokered by Ripco Real...
TWG has broken ground on Grand Park Village, a 240-unit apartment property in Westfield, Ind The Indianapolis developer is building the property east of Wheeler Road and north of East 181st Street, about 20 miles north of Indianapolis The project...
Dallas Morning News A group of local investors has bought the 243,722-square-foot office building at 1600 Viceroy Drive in Dallas for an undisclosed price The seller was not disclosed Dominion Bank provided acquisition financing, terms of where also...
Dallas Morning News Crow Holdings has lined up $795 million of construction financing for SouthStone Yards, a four-building office complex in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The Dallas developer is constructing the 11 million-square-foot property...
Dallas Morning News Leeds Residential is building the Bent Tree Flats, a 183-unit residential property in Dallas The local builder is constructing the property along the Dallas North Tollway, just south of Trinity Mills Road and near Addison Road...