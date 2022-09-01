Log In or Subscribe to read more
AZ Big Media Time Equities Inc paid $43 million, or $16015/sf, for the Paradise Village Office Park in Phoenix The New York investment and development company had purchased the 268,500-square-foot property earlier this summer from a venture of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Fannie Mae has provided $58 million of financing to facilitate MG Properties’ $107 million, or $370,242/unit, purchase of the 2150 Apartments in Chandler, Ariz The San Diego investment manager...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Axiom Properties has paid $408 million, or $150,000/unit, for Stonewood Village, a 272-unit apartment property in Madison, Wis The Lincolnshire, Ill, investor purchased the property from an affiliate of...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Azor Advisory Services has sold Plantation Crossing, a 70,369-square-foot shopping center in Planation, Fla, for $2228 million, or about $31662/sf A venture of Exan Capital of Miami and Azora Capital, a...
Charlotte Business Journal Criterion Group has paid $125 million for nearly 20 acres of industrial outside storage space at 9820 Statesville Road in Charlotte, NC The New York real estate investor and developer bought the space from an unidentified...
Commercial Observer Sunlight Development has purchased a development site at 30-55 Vernon Blvd in the Astoria section of Queens, NY, for $25 million Pioneer Property Group and Vernon-Sutton Inc sold the property in a deal brokered by Ripco Real...
Blackstone Group expects to complete its proposed $36 billion purchase of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc in early October, when it’s slated to spin off the latter’s single-family rental business Blackstone, through its Blackstone...
Provender Partners has paid $225 million, or $10340/sf, for the 217,540-square-foot temperature-controlled distribution facility at 215 North Mill Road in Vineland, NJ The Newport Beach, Calif, investor, which specializes in industrial properties...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Griffin Realty Trust Inc has sold a majority stake in a portfolio of 41 suburban office properties comprised of 53 buildings with 8 million square feet to a venture of Workspace Property Trust and GIC, the...