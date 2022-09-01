Log In or Subscribe to read more
Rentvcom Shane Cos has sold the 56,000-square-foot retail center it is building at 5731 Bickett St in Huntington Park, Calif, for $487 million, or $86964/sf The developer sold the property to an unnamed New York investor, which was represented by...
AZ Big Media Time Equities Inc paid $43 million, or $16015/sf, for the Paradise Village Office Park in Phoenix The New York investment and development company had purchased the 268,500-square-foot property earlier this summer from a venture of...
Bank of America and Carlyle Group have provided a total of $260 million of mortgage financing against 75 Rockefeller Plaza, a 627,000-square-foot office building in midtown Manhattan BofA had provided $208 million of senior financing, while Carlyle...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Axiom Properties has paid $408 million, or $150,000/unit, for Stonewood Village, a 272-unit apartment property in Madison, Wis The Lincolnshire, Ill, investor purchased the property from an affiliate of...
New York investment manager Northwind Group so far this year has funded roughly $400 million of loans and has another $200 million in its pipeline, which it expects to close in the coming weeks That would put it on track to matching, if not...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Trion Properties has lined up $6341 million of financing to recapitalize two apartment properties with 372 units in Tigard, Ore, and Beaverton, Ore The recapitalization involved bringing in Tokyu Land US...
Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital LLC has provided $7499 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 221(d)(4) program for the construction of the 329-unit Legado Apartments in Prescott Valley, Ariz...
Commercial Observer Brookfield Real Estate Financial Partners has provided $2725 million of financing to fund the conversion of the 487,523-square-foot office building at 160 Water St in lower Manhattan into apartments Cushman & Wakefield...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Azor Advisory Services has sold Plantation Crossing, a 70,369-square-foot shopping center in Planation, Fla, for $2228 million, or about $31662/sf A venture of Exan Capital of Miami and Azora Capital, a...