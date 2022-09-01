Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Brookfield Real Estate Financial Partners has provided $2725 million of financing to fund the conversion of the 487,523-square-foot office building at 160 Water St in lower Manhattan into apartments Cushman & Wakefield...
Commercial Observer Sunlight Development has purchased a development site at 30-55 Vernon Blvd in the Astoria section of Queens, NY, for $25 million Pioneer Property Group and Vernon-Sutton Inc sold the property in a deal brokered by Ripco Real...
TWG has broken ground on Grand Park Village, a 240-unit apartment property in Westfield, Ind The Indianapolis developer is building the property east of Wheeler Road and north of East 181st Street, about 20 miles north of Indianapolis The project...
Dallas Morning News Crow Holdings has lined up $795 million of construction financing for SouthStone Yards, a four-building office complex in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The Dallas developer is constructing the 11 million-square-foot property...
Dallas Morning News Leeds Residential is building the Bent Tree Flats, a 183-unit residential property in Dallas The local builder is constructing the property along the Dallas North Tollway, just south of Trinity Mills Road and near Addison Road...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Houston had 4,746 apartment units get completed and come online during the first half, making it the city with the greatest number of unit deliveries during that period, according to Yardi Matrix The city...
Houston Business Journal Ground is breaking soon on Town Centre Two, a 167,141-square-foot office building in Houston Moody Rambin is building the eight-story property at 730 Town & Country Blvd as part of its Town Centre development It’s...
Austin Business Journal Updated plans have been revealed for the 5th + Red River apartment project in downtown Austin, Texas Stonelake Capital Partners is developing the 37-story property at 506 East Fifth St The Dallas developer plans to redevelop...
Cambridge Savings Bank has provided $845 million of financing for the construction of a pair of apartment properties in the Boston suburb of Winchester, Mass Strategic Land Ventures of Needham, Mass, is developing the two properties: 416 Cambridge...