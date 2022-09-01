Log In or Subscribe to read more
An affiliate of Atlantic Pacific Cos has paid $645 million, or $350,543/unit, for the 184-unit River’s Edge Apartments in Lake Elsinore, in California’s Riverside County The Miami real estate company purchased the property from Weidner...
BLT Enterprises has paid $273 million, or $55367/sf, for the 49,307-square-foot office property at 621 Hawaii St in El Segundo, Calif, about 17 miles southwest of Los Angeles The Santa Monica, Calif, developer purchased the property from Montana...
Dallas Morning News LDG Development is building the 300-unit Standard at Royal Lane affordable-housing property in Dallas The Louisville, Ky, developer is building the apartments on a 12-acre site near Denton Drive, about two blocks from a DART...
Dallas Morning News Integral Group is breaking ground in January on a 436-unit residential property in the Dallas suburb of Carrollton, Texas The Atlanta apartment builder is constructing the property as part of the Trinity Mills Station mixed-use...
The venture between Midloch Investment Partners and Artisan Capital Group that had purchased the 166-unit Villa Medici Apartments and Townhomes in Overland Park, Kan, two years ago has sold the property for $436 million, or $262,651/unit The venture...
Rentvcom Shane Cos has sold the 56,000-square-foot retail center it is building at 5731 Bickett St in Huntington Park, Calif, for $487 million, or $86964/sf The developer sold the property to an unnamed New York investor, which was represented by...
AZ Big Media Time Equities Inc paid $43 million, or $16015/sf, for the Paradise Village Office Park in Phoenix The New York investment and development company had purchased the 268,500-square-foot property earlier this summer from a venture of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Fannie Mae has provided $58 million of financing to facilitate MG Properties’ $107 million, or $370,242/unit, purchase of the 2150 Apartments in Chandler, Ariz The San Diego investment manager...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Axiom Properties has paid $408 million, or $150,000/unit, for Stonewood Village, a 272-unit apartment property in Madison, Wis The Lincolnshire, Ill, investor purchased the property from an affiliate of...