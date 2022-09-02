Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Highgate Capital Management has sold the 145-room LaQuinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Miami Airport East for $17 million, or about $117,241/room The Arlington, Texas, investor sold the property to a...
Crain’s Chicago Business Cook County, Ill, has agreed to lease 106,472 square feet of office space at 161 North Clark St in Chicago The county will take five floors at the property until September 2026, while its current offices undergo...
An affiliate of Atlantic Pacific Cos has paid $645 million, or $350,543/unit, for the 184-unit River’s Edge Apartments in Lake Elsinore, in California’s Riverside County The Miami real estate company purchased the property from Weidner...
BLT Enterprises has paid $273 million, or $55367/sf, for the 49,307-square-foot office property at 621 Hawaii St in El Segundo, Calif, about 17 miles southwest of Los Angeles The Santa Monica, Calif, developer purchased the property from Montana...
Dallas Morning News A unit of Morgan Stanley Real Estate Advisors has bought Urban District 183, a three-building industrial property in Euless, Texas, about 19 miles northwest of downtown Dallas The New York investor purchased the...
The venture between Midloch Investment Partners and Artisan Capital Group that had purchased the 166-unit Villa Medici Apartments and Townhomes in Overland Park, Kan, two years ago has sold the property for $436 million, or $262,651/unit The venture...
Rentvcom Shane Cos has sold the 56,000-square-foot retail center it is building at 5731 Bickett St in Huntington Park, Calif, for $487 million, or $86964/sf The developer sold the property to an unnamed New York investor, which was represented by...
AZ Big Media Time Equities Inc paid $43 million, or $16015/sf, for the Paradise Village Office Park in Phoenix The New York investment and development company had purchased the 268,500-square-foot property earlier this summer from a venture of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Fannie Mae has provided $58 million of financing to facilitate MG Properties’ $107 million, or $370,242/unit, purchase of the 2150 Apartments in Chandler, Ariz The San Diego investment manager...