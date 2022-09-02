Log In or Subscribe to read more
CBL & Associates Properties Inc has negotiated the four-year term extension for the $6758 million CMBS loan against the Parkdale Mall & Crossing in Beaumont, Texas The loan, securitized through GS Mortgage Securities Corp, 2011-GC5, had matured last...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Houston had 4,746 apartment units get completed and come online during the first half, making it the city with the greatest number of unit deliveries during that period, according to Yardi Matrix The city...
Asheville Mall in the western part of North Carolina was acquired by an affiliate of Kohan Retail Group for $5176 million The sale resolved what had been a $5837 million loan securitized through JPMorgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Fitch Ratings has downgraded five principal-paying classes and one interest-only class of UBS-Barclays Commercial Mortgage Trust, 2013-C6, because it has increased losses it expects to result from the...
The Real Deal William W Koeppel, owner of Manhattan’s Eastgate House, once again has thrown the 138-unit apartment property into bankruptcy in order to avoid losing it to foreclosure Tenants at the property had sued Koeppel in 2011, alleging...
Commercial property sales activity slowed sharply last month, according to preliminary data from MSCI Real Assets A total of $5056 billion of transaction volume took place last month, down 37 percent from a revised $7993 billion in June and 19...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Monthly rents at apartment properties nationwide last month increased by 06 percent, or $10/unit, to $1,717/unit That’s the first time since last December that the growth rate had declined from the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The national office market remained soft during the second quarter, recording 128 million square feet of negative absorption, according to Newmark That brings negative absorption for the year thus far to...
The Real Deal The $349 million loan against the 928,157-square-foot office building at 110 William St in lower Manhattan has defaulted The loan is held by Invesco Real Estate, which had provided it in 2019, allowing the 32-story building’s...