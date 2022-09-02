Log In or Subscribe to read more
TWG has broken ground on Grand Park Village, a 240-unit apartment property in Westfield, Ind The Indianapolis developer is building the property east of Wheeler Road and north of East 181st Street, about 20 miles north of Indianapolis The project...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal The Connor Group has paid $765 million, or $278,182/unit, for Rize on Grand, a 275-unit apartment property in Burnsville, Minn The Dayton, Ohio, investment firm purchased the property from LeCesse Development...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture led by Bank of America has paid $1044 million, or $10440/sf, for the 1 million-square-foot industrial property at 3851 Youngs Road in Joliet, Ill The Charlotte, NC, investment bank purchased the property from...
Crain’s Chicago Business Local developer John Buck Co is offering for sale 3Eleven, a 245-unit apartment property in Chicago JLL is marketing the property, at 311 West Illinois St, which was assessed last year at a value of $731 million The...
REBusiness Online GXO Logistics has agreed to renew and expand its industrial lease at the Bomarc Business Park in Everett, Wash The logistic company will now fully occupy the 468,272-square-foot property, at 9205 Airport Road, increasing its...
REJournalscom High Street Logistics Properties has paid $36 million, or $14291/sf, for the 251,909-square-foot industrial property at 1455 West Thorndale Ave in Itasca, Ill The Woburn, Mass, investment management company purchased the property from...
Commercial Property Executive Sonoma Biotherapeutics Inc has agreed to lease 83,000 square feet of office space at Unison Elliott Bay, a three-building office and life science project with 300,000 sf that’s being developed in Seattle The...
The Columbus Dispatch Stonemont Financial Group will break ground next month for Castings Commerce Park, a three-building industrial property with 859,240 square feet in Columbus, Ohio The Atlanta developer is building the property at 2211 Parsons...
Crain’s Chicago Business Caterpillar Inc, which has moved its headquarters to Irving, Texas, has is looking to sublease 116,071 square feet of office space at its former headquarters, the 159,420-sf 500 Corporate Centre in Deerfield, Ill The...