Multi-Housing News Hatteras Sky and capital partner Bridge Investment Group have broken ground on Saiya, a 389-unit apartment property in downtown Phoenix The 23-story property is being constructed at the corner of First Avenue and West McKinley...
Dallas Morning News Majestic Realty Co will start work this fall on the latest phase of its Fort Worth South Business Park in Fort Worth, Texas The City of Industry, Calif, industrial developer plans to build more than 781,000 square feet of...
Dallas Morning News Mintwood Real Estate has plans to build the Oakhouse, a 219-unit apartment building in Dallas The local company, which was founded three years ago, is building the six-story property along East Colorado Boulevard at Lancaster...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Highgate Capital Management has sold the 145-room LaQuinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Miami Airport East for $17 million, or about $117,241/room The Arlington, Texas, investor sold the property to a...
Dallas Morning News LDG Development is building the 300-unit Standard at Royal Lane affordable-housing property in Dallas The Louisville, Ky, developer is building the apartments on a 12-acre site near Denton Drive, about two blocks from a DART...
Dallas Morning News Integral Group is breaking ground in January on a 436-unit residential property in the Dallas suburb of Carrollton, Texas The Atlanta apartment builder is constructing the property as part of the Trinity Mills Station mixed-use...
Real estate investment manager the Meridian Group has launched a construction operation, Meridian Construction Group The unit is designed to support the Bethesda, Md, company’s portfolio and pipeline of development and investment properties It...
Commercial Observer Brookfield Real Estate Financial Partners has provided $2725 million of financing to fund the conversion of the 487,523-square-foot office building at 160 Water St in lower Manhattan into apartments Cushman & Wakefield...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Azor Advisory Services has sold Plantation Crossing, a 70,369-square-foot shopping center in Planation, Fla, for $2228 million, or about $31662/sf A venture of Exan Capital of Miami and Azora Capital, a...