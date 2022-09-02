Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business Cook County, Ill, has agreed to lease 106,472 square feet of office space at 161 North Clark St in Chicago The county will take five floors at the property until September 2026, while its current offices undergo...
The volume of CMBS loans that are delinquent declined by 219 percent to $1811 billion last month, according to Trepp Inc, putting volumes at their lowest level since April...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Houston had 4,746 apartment units get completed and come online during the first half, making it the city with the greatest number of unit deliveries during that period, according to Yardi Matrix The city...
REBusiness Online GXO Logistics has agreed to renew and expand its industrial lease at the Bomarc Business Park in Everett, Wash The logistic company will now fully occupy the 468,272-square-foot property, at 9205 Airport Road, increasing its...
Commercial Property Executive Sonoma Biotherapeutics Inc has agreed to lease 83,000 square feet of office space at Unison Elliott Bay, a three-building office and life science project with 300,000 sf that’s being developed in Seattle The...
Crain’s Chicago Business Caterpillar Inc, which has moved its headquarters to Irving, Texas, has is looking to sublease 116,071 square feet of office space at its former headquarters, the 159,420-sf 500 Corporate Centre in Deerfield, Ill The...
Commercial property sales activity slowed sharply last month, according to preliminary data from MSCI Real Assets A total of $5056 billion of transaction volume took place last month, down 37 percent from a revised $7993 billion in June and 19...
The Wall Street Journal KPMG is taking 456,000 square feet at Two Manhattan West, a 214 million-sf office building that Brookfield Properties owns at 435 West 31st St in Manhattan’s Hudson Yards area The consultancy is reducing the 800,000 sf...
ConnectCRE Rhenus Logistics has agreed to lease 139,820 square feet of industrial space at Gateway Industrial VI, with 278,148 sf property at 915 Airtech Parkway in Plainfield, Ind The logistics company was represented by Newmark, while CBRE...