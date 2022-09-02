Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News Hatteras Sky and capital partner Bridge Investment Group have broken ground on Saiya, a 389-unit apartment property in downtown Phoenix The 23-story property is being constructed at the corner of First Avenue and West McKinley...
Dallas Morning News Mintwood Real Estate has plans to build the Oakhouse, a 219-unit apartment building in Dallas The local company, which was founded three years ago, is building the six-story property along East Colorado Boulevard at Lancaster...
South Florida Business Journal Sunrise Senior Living has lined up $4577 million of construction financing for the 94-room assisted-living facility at 1000 Ponce De Leon Blvd in Coral Gables, Fla, about six miles from downtown Miami The McLean, Va,...
Dallas Morning News LDG Development is building the 300-unit Standard at Royal Lane affordable-housing property in Dallas The Louisville, Ky, developer is building the apartments on a 12-acre site near Denton Drive, about two blocks from a DART...
Dallas Morning News A unit of Morgan Stanley Real Estate Advisors has bought Urban District 183, a three-building industrial property in Euless, Texas, about 19 miles northwest of downtown Dallas The New York investor purchased the...
Dallas Morning News Integral Group is breaking ground in January on a 436-unit residential property in the Dallas suburb of Carrollton, Texas The Atlanta apartment builder is constructing the property as part of the Trinity Mills Station mixed-use...
Real estate investment manager the Meridian Group has launched a construction operation, Meridian Construction Group The unit is designed to support the Bethesda, Md, company’s portfolio and pipeline of development and investment properties It...
Commercial Observer Brookfield Real Estate Financial Partners has provided $2725 million of financing to fund the conversion of the 487,523-square-foot office building at 160 Water St in lower Manhattan into apartments Cushman & Wakefield...
Commercial Observer Sunlight Development has purchased a development site at 30-55 Vernon Blvd in the Astoria section of Queens, NY, for $25 million Pioneer Property Group and Vernon-Sutton Inc sold the property in a deal brokered by Ripco Real...