The Real Deal A subsidiary of Hanwha Life Insurance Co has paid $155 million, or $2,167/sf, for 300 Grant, a 71,508-square-foot office and retail property in San Francisco The South Korean conglomerate purchased the property from an entity of Zeno...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Abacus Capital Group has sold Millennium West End, a 158-unit apartment property in Minneapolis, for $507 million, or $320,886/unit Northmarq brokered the deal on behalf of the seller An undisclosed West Coast...
Triangle Business Journal An affiliate of New York Life Insurance Co has paid $557 million, or about $511,009/unit, for the 109-unit One City Center apartment building in downtown Durham, NC The New York insurance firm purchased the 27-story...
Triangle Business Journal Bainbridge Cos has bought Aventura Crossroads, a 344-unit apartment complex in Cary, NC, for $111 million, or about $322,674/unit The Wellington, Fla, company purchased the 18-building property, at 1010 Legacy Village...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Finvarb Group has bought the 102,009-square-foot Macy’s store in Miami Beach, Fla, for $155 million, or about $15195/sf A company managed by Terry Emanuel of San Antonio sold the retail building,...
Charlotte Business Journal The Brookdale Group has bought The Rotunda, a 234,670-square-foot office building in Charlotte, NC, for $799 million, or about $34048/sf The Atlanta commercial real estate firm acquired the property from Equus Capital...
Westcore has paid $369 million, or $10853/sf, for Union Cross Industrial Center, a two-building industrial property with 340,000 square feet in Winston-Salem, NC The San Diego investor purchased the property from its developer, Front Street Capital,...
San Antonio Business Journal Roers Cos has bought the 240-unit Rosemont at University Park apartment property in San Antonio for an undisclosed price The Minnetonka, Minn, multifamily developer acquired the property, at 102 Emerald Ash, from a...
Puget Sound Business Journal Nitze-Stagen has paid $46 million, or $26471/sf, for Northview Center, a 173,775-square-foot office property in Lynnwood, Wash The Seattle investment firm purchased the six-story property from Hudson Pacific Properties...