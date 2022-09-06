Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal A subsidiary of Hanwha Life Insurance Co has paid $155 million, or $2,167/sf, for 300 Grant, a 71,508-square-foot office and retail property in San Francisco The South Korean conglomerate purchased the property from an entity of Zeno...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Abacus Capital Group has sold Millennium West End, a 158-unit apartment property in Minneapolis, for $507 million, or $320,886/unit Northmarq brokered the deal on behalf of the seller An undisclosed West Coast...
Triangle Business Journal An affiliate of New York Life Insurance Co has paid $557 million, or about $511,009/unit, for the 109-unit One City Center apartment building in downtown Durham, NC The New York insurance firm purchased the 27-story...
South Florida Business Journal TD Bank has provided three loans totaling $744 million for the construction of three warehouses in South Florida Dalfen Industrial of Dallas recently broke ground on the industrial properties: a 298,534-square-foot...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Finvarb Group has bought the 102,009-square-foot Macy’s store in Miami Beach, Fla, for $155 million, or about $15195/sf A company managed by Terry Emanuel of San Antonio sold the retail building,...
Charlotte Business Journal The Brookdale Group has bought The Rotunda, a 234,670-square-foot office building in Charlotte, NC, for $799 million, or about $34048/sf The Atlanta commercial real estate firm acquired the property from Equus Capital...
Westcore has paid $369 million, or $10853/sf, for Union Cross Industrial Center, a two-building industrial property with 340,000 square feet in Winston-Salem, NC The San Diego investor purchased the property from its developer, Front Street Capital,...
Pacific Urban Investors has paid $200 million, or $490,196/unit, for the 408-unit Halstead Station apartment property in New Rochelle, NY The Palo Alto, Calif, apartment specialist bought the 21-year-old property, at 255 Huguenot St, in a venture...
San Antonio Business Journal Roers Cos has bought the 240-unit Rosemont at University Park apartment property in San Antonio for an undisclosed price The Minnetonka, Minn, multifamily developer acquired the property, at 102 Emerald Ash, from a...