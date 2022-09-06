Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal TD Bank has provided three loans totaling $744 million for the construction of three warehouses in South Florida Dalfen Industrial of Dallas recently broke ground on the industrial properties: a 298,534-square-foot...
Commercial Observer Invesco Real Estate and Webster Bank have provided $768 million of financing against the 282,737-square-foot industrial property at 9801 Blue Grass Road in Northeast Philadelphia The loan was arranged by Walker & Dunlop on...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The CMBS trust that held a $95 million mortgage against the Broward Mall in Plantation, Fla, has taken the 325,701 square feet of the 1 million-sf mall that serves as collateral through foreclosure The...
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $618 million of financing to fund the construction of the Whitney, a 264-unit apartment property in Salt Lake City The loan was arranged by Marcus & Millichap The property, at 375 West Whitney Ave, is...
The volume of CMBS loans that are delinquent declined by 219 percent to $1811 billion last month, according to Trepp Inc, putting volumes at their lowest level since April...
CBL & Associates Properties Inc has negotiated the four-year term extension for the $6758 million CMBS loan against the Parkdale Mall & Crossing in Beaumont, Texas The loan, securitized through GS Mortgage Securities Corp, 2011-GC5, had matured last...
Dallas Morning News LDG Development is building the 300-unit Standard at Royal Lane affordable-housing property in Dallas The Louisville, Ky, developer is building the apartments on a 12-acre site near Denton Drive, about two blocks from a DART...
Bank of America and Carlyle Group have provided a total of $260 million of mortgage financing against 75 Rockefeller Plaza, a 627,000-square-foot office building in midtown Manhattan BofA had provided $208 million of senior financing, while Carlyle...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Fannie Mae has provided $58 million of financing to facilitate MG Properties’ $107 million, or $370,242/unit, purchase of the 2150 Apartments in Chandler, Ariz The San Diego investment manager...