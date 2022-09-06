Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal A subsidiary of Hanwha Life Insurance Co has paid $155 million, or $2,167/sf, for 300 Grant, a 71,508-square-foot office and retail property in San Francisco The South Korean conglomerate purchased the property from an entity of Zeno...
The Real Deal MetLife Investment Management is offering for sale a portfolio of 22 retail buildings with a total of 252,000 square feet in California The Hanover, NJ, company has hired CBRE to market the properties, which are expected to sell for...
Puget Sound Business Journal Nitze-Stagen has paid $46 million, or $26471/sf, for Northview Center, a 173,775-square-foot office property in Lynnwood, Wash The Seattle investment firm purchased the six-story property from Hudson Pacific Properties...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 30 largest class-A office properties in Chicago’s Central Business District reported a 13 percent vacancy rate midway through the third quarter That’s down from the 134 percent vacancy rate...
Multi-Housing News Hatteras Sky and capital partner Bridge Investment Group have broken ground on Saiya, a 389-unit apartment property in downtown Phoenix The 23-story property is being constructed at the corner of First Avenue and West McKinley...
Crain’s Chicago Business Cook County, Ill, has agreed to lease 106,472 square feet of office space at 161 North Clark St in Chicago The county will take five floors at the property until September 2026, while its current offices undergo...
Rentvcom Shane Cos has sold the 56,000-square-foot retail center it is building at 5731 Bickett St in Huntington Park, Calif, for $487 million, or $86964/sf The developer sold the property to an unnamed New York investor, which was represented by...
AZ Big Media Time Equities Inc paid $43 million, or $16015/sf, for the Paradise Village Office Park in Phoenix The New York investment and development company had purchased the 268,500-square-foot property earlier this summer from a venture of...
LA Business First A venture of Ledo Capital Group and St Clair Commercial has paid $21 million, or $18421/sf, for Atrium Business Center, a 114,000-square-foot office and industrial property in Torrance, Calif Ledo Capital and St Clair, both of Los...