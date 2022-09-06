Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal A subsidiary of Hanwha Life Insurance Co has paid $155 million, or $2,167/sf, for 300 Grant, a 71,508-square-foot office and retail property in San Francisco The South Korean conglomerate purchased the property from an entity of Zeno...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Abacus Capital Group has sold Millennium West End, a 158-unit apartment property in Minneapolis, for $507 million, or $320,886/unit Northmarq brokered the deal on behalf of the seller An undisclosed West Coast...
Triangle Business Journal An affiliate of New York Life Insurance Co has paid $557 million, or about $511,009/unit, for the 109-unit One City Center apartment building in downtown Durham, NC The New York insurance firm purchased the 27-story...
Triangle Business Journal Bainbridge Cos has bought Aventura Crossroads, a 344-unit apartment complex in Cary, NC, for $111 million, or about $322,674/unit The Wellington, Fla, company purchased the 18-building property, at 1010 Legacy Village...
South Florida Business Journal TD Bank has provided three loans totaling $744 million for the construction of three warehouses in South Florida Dalfen Industrial of Dallas recently broke ground on the industrial properties: a 298,534-square-foot...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Finvarb Group has bought the 102,009-square-foot Macy’s store in Miami Beach, Fla, for $155 million, or about $15195/sf A company managed by Terry Emanuel of San Antonio sold the retail building,...
Charlotte Business Journal The Brookdale Group has bought The Rotunda, a 234,670-square-foot office building in Charlotte, NC, for $799 million, or about $34048/sf The Atlanta commercial real estate firm acquired the property from Equus Capital...
Westcore has paid $369 million, or $10853/sf, for Union Cross Industrial Center, a two-building industrial property with 340,000 square feet in Winston-Salem, NC The San Diego investor purchased the property from its developer, Front Street Capital,...
Pacific Urban Investors has paid $200 million, or $490,196/unit, for the 408-unit Halstead Station apartment property in New Rochelle, NY The Palo Alto, Calif, apartment specialist bought the 21-year-old property, at 255 Huguenot St, in a venture...
Dallas Morning News Work is underway on the Lincoln Katy Trail apartment property, with more than 300 units in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood Local developer Lincoln Property Co is building the apartments along Carlisle Street, between Hall and...