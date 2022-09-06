Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Antonio Business Journal Roers Cos has bought the 240-unit Rosemont at University Park apartment property in San Antonio for an undisclosed price The Minnetonka, Minn, multifamily developer acquired the property, at 102 Emerald Ash, from a...
Crain’s Chicago Business BA Investment Advisors is under contract to pay $40 million, or $14787/sf, for Pointe O’Hare, a 270,512-square-foot office property in Rosemont, Ill, about 17 miles northwest of downtown Chicago The local company...
Multi-Housing News Hatteras Sky and capital partner Bridge Investment Group have broken ground on Saiya, a 389-unit apartment property in downtown Phoenix The 23-story property is being constructed at the corner of First Avenue and West McKinley...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Highgate Capital Management has sold the 145-room LaQuinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Miami Airport East for $17 million, or about $117,241/room The Arlington, Texas, investor sold the property to a...
An affiliate of Atlantic Pacific Cos has paid $645 million, or $350,543/unit, for the 184-unit River’s Edge Apartments in Lake Elsinore, in California’s Riverside County The Miami real estate company purchased the property from Weidner...
BLT Enterprises has paid $273 million, or $55367/sf, for the 49,307-square-foot office property at 621 Hawaii St in El Segundo, Calif, about 17 miles southwest of Los Angeles The Santa Monica, Calif, developer purchased the property from Montana...
Dallas Morning News A unit of Morgan Stanley Real Estate Advisors has bought Urban District 183, a three-building industrial property in Euless, Texas, about 19 miles northwest of downtown Dallas The New York investor purchased the...
The venture between Midloch Investment Partners and Artisan Capital Group that had purchased the 166-unit Villa Medici Apartments and Townhomes in Overland Park, Kan, two years ago has sold the property for $436 million, or $262,651/unit The venture...
Rentvcom Shane Cos has sold the 56,000-square-foot retail center it is building at 5731 Bickett St in Huntington Park, Calif, for $487 million, or $86964/sf The developer sold the property to an unnamed New York investor, which was represented by...