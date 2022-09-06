Log In or Subscribe to read more
CBL & Associates Properties Inc has negotiated the four-year term extension for the $6758 million CMBS loan against the Parkdale Mall & Crossing in Beaumont, Texas The loan, securitized through GS Mortgage Securities Corp, 2011-GC5, had matured last...
Dallas Morning News LDG Development is building the 300-unit Standard at Royal Lane affordable-housing property in Dallas The Louisville, Ky, developer is building the apartments on a 12-acre site near Denton Drive, about two blocks from a DART...
Bank of America and Carlyle Group have provided a total of $260 million of mortgage financing against 75 Rockefeller Plaza, a 627,000-square-foot office building in midtown Manhattan BofA had provided $208 million of senior financing, while Carlyle...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Fannie Mae has provided $58 million of financing to facilitate MG Properties’ $107 million, or $370,242/unit, purchase of the 2150 Apartments in Chandler, Ariz The San Diego investment manager...
New York investment manager Northwind Group so far this year has funded roughly $400 million of loans and has another $200 million in its pipeline, which it expects to close in the coming weeks That would put it on track to matching, if not...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Trion Properties has lined up $6341 million of financing to recapitalize two apartment properties with 372 units in Tigard, Ore, and Beaverton, Ore The recapitalization involved bringing in Tokyu Land US...
Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital LLC has provided $7499 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 221(d)(4) program for the construction of the 329-unit Legado Apartments in Prescott Valley, Ariz...
Commercial Observer Brookfield Real Estate Financial Partners has provided $2725 million of financing to fund the conversion of the 487,523-square-foot office building at 160 Water St in lower Manhattan into apartments Cushman & Wakefield...
Wells Fargo Bank, along with Inland Bank and Trust and Associated Bank have provided $150 million of financing for the construction of 1237 West Division, a 12 million-square-foot industrial property in Chicago Logistics Property Co of Dallas is...