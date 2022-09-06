Log In or Subscribe to read more
CBL & Associates Properties Inc, which previously had sought to buy back at a discount a $5454 million loan against its Southpark Mall near Richmond, Va, is instead in late-stage negotiations to extend its term through June 2026 The loan had matured...
Triangle Business Journal An affiliate of New York Life Insurance Co has paid $557 million, or about $511,009/unit, for the 109-unit One City Center apartment building in downtown Durham, NC The New York insurance firm purchased the 27-story...
Triangle Business Journal Bainbridge Cos has bought Aventura Crossroads, a 344-unit apartment complex in Cary, NC, for $111 million, or about $322,674/unit The Wellington, Fla, company purchased the 18-building property, at 1010 Legacy Village...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Finvarb Group has bought the 102,009-square-foot Macy’s store in Miami Beach, Fla, for $155 million, or about $15195/sf A company managed by Terry Emanuel of San Antonio sold the retail building,...
Charlotte Business Journal The Brookdale Group has bought The Rotunda, a 234,670-square-foot office building in Charlotte, NC, for $799 million, or about $34048/sf The Atlanta commercial real estate firm acquired the property from Equus Capital...
Commercial Observer Invesco Real Estate and Webster Bank have provided $768 million of financing against the 282,737-square-foot industrial property at 9801 Blue Grass Road in Northeast Philadelphia The loan was arranged by Walker & Dunlop on...
Dallas Morning News Work is underway on the Lincoln Katy Trail apartment property, with more than 300 units in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood Local developer Lincoln Property Co is building the apartments along Carlisle Street, between Hall and...
San Antonio Business Journal Roers Cos has bought the 240-unit Rosemont at University Park apartment property in San Antonio for an undisclosed price The Minnetonka, Minn, multifamily developer acquired the property, at 102 Emerald Ash, from a...
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $618 million of financing to fund the construction of the Whitney, a 264-unit apartment property in Salt Lake City The loan was arranged by Marcus & Millichap The property, at 375 West Whitney Ave, is...