Oxford Properties Group has provided $230 million of financing for the development of 15 McGrath Highway, a 262,000-square-foot life-sciences property in the Boston suburb of Somerville, Mass The loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets The 15...
San Antonio Business Journal Construction is expected to start next month on The Greyson, a three-building apartment complex in San Antonio The number of units was not known Carbon Cos of Dallas is building the property at 1734 North Loop 1604 West...
Sacramento Business Journal Ethan Conrad Properties Inc has paid $22 million, or $13862/sf, for Harvard Square, a 158,704-square-foot office property in Sacramento, Calif The local company purchased the five-story property from Insight Realty Co of...
REBusiness Online Seefried Industrial Properties Inc has broken ground on Monee Logistics Center, a 621,246-square-foot industrial property in Monee, Ill The Atlanta developer is building the property at 25100 South Ridgeland Ave, about 35 miles...
Dallas Morning News The 267-room JW Marriott Hotel in downtown Dallas is slated to open next spring Sam Moon Development Group of Plano, Texas, broke ground on the 23-story property, at Ross Avenue and Harwood Street, in December 2020 It’s...
Houston Business Journal Ground has broken on Urban District 290, a two-building industrial property with 238,200 square feet in Houston A venture of Urban Logistics Realty and Crow Holdings Capital, both of Dallas, is building the warehouses near...
Austin Business Journal A venture of Lincoln Property Co and Kairoi Residential is constructing the tallest building in the state of Texas The venture is building a 1,022-foot mixed-use building on a 33-acre site at 98 Red River St in Austin, Texas...
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $975 million of financing for Tri County 75, an 819,000-square-foot industrial complex that’s being developed in Fort Myers, Fla The five-building property is being developed on a 72-acre site by a...
The Real Deal A subsidiary of Hanwha Life Insurance Co has paid $155 million, or $2,167/sf, for 300 Grant, a 71,508-square-foot office and retail property in San Francisco The South Korean conglomerate purchased the property from an entity of Zeno...