Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The national multifamily vacancy rate was 42 percent through the first six months of 2022 That’s down from 48 percent a year ago and is the lowest vacancy rate since 2016, when the rate was also 42...
Oxford Properties Group has provided $230 million of financing for the development of 15 McGrath Highway, a 262,000-square-foot life-sciences property in the Boston suburb of Somerville, Mass The loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets The 15...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JLL Capital Markets has originated $3731 million of Freddie Mac financing for the purchase of Obsidian on Ocotillo, a 232-unit apartment property in Glendale, Ariz SB Real Estate Partners of Irvine, Calif,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CBRE Investment Management has provided $3537 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of Portola South Mountain, a 134-unit apartment property in Phoenix SB Real Estate Partners purchased the...
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $975 million of financing for Tri County 75, an 819,000-square-foot industrial complex that’s being developed in Fort Myers, Fla The five-building property is being developed on a 72-acre site by a...
CBL & Associates Properties Inc, which previously had sought to buy back at a discount a $5454 million loan against its Southpark Mall near Richmond, Va, is instead in late-stage negotiations to extend its term through June 2026 The loan had matured...
South Florida Business Journal TD Bank has provided three loans totaling $744 million for the construction of three warehouses in South Florida Dalfen Industrial of Dallas recently broke ground on the industrial properties: a 298,534-square-foot...
Commercial Observer Invesco Real Estate and Webster Bank have provided $768 million of financing against the 282,737-square-foot industrial property at 9801 Blue Grass Road in Northeast Philadelphia The loan was arranged by Walker & Dunlop on...
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $618 million of financing to fund the construction of the Whitney, a 264-unit apartment property in Salt Lake City The loan was arranged by Marcus & Millichap The property, at 375 West Whitney Ave, is...