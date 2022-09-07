Log In or Subscribe to read more
Oxford Properties Group has provided $230 million of financing for the development of 15 McGrath Highway, a 262,000-square-foot life-sciences property in the Boston suburb of Somerville, Mass The loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets The 15...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JLL Capital Markets has originated $3731 million of Freddie Mac financing for the purchase of Obsidian on Ocotillo, a 232-unit apartment property in Glendale, Ariz SB Real Estate Partners of Irvine, Calif,...
Austin Business Journal Tishman Speyer Properties has sold The Foundry, a 240,000-square-foot office property in Austin, Texas The New York company sold the two-building property to Beacon Capital Partners, a Boston real estate investment firm...
Sacramento Business Journal Ethan Conrad Properties Inc has paid $22 million, or $13862/sf, for Harvard Square, a 158,704-square-foot office property in Sacramento, Calif The local company purchased the five-story property from Insight Realty Co of...
Brazos Residential LLC has paid $41 million, or $109,043/unit, for the 376-unit Wilson Woods Townhomes in Wilson, NC, about 40 miles east of Raleigh, NC The Dallas investment manager, which pursues value-add apartment properties, primarily in the...
Dallas Morning News JAH Realty has purchased the 191,103-square-foot Park West Plaza retail center in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas ASG Real Estate Co of Plano sold the property in a deal brokered by Cushman & Wakefield The sales price was...
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $975 million of financing for Tri County 75, an 819,000-square-foot industrial complex that’s being developed in Fort Myers, Fla The five-building property is being developed on a 72-acre site by a...
CBL & Associates Properties Inc, which previously had sought to buy back at a discount a $5454 million loan against its Southpark Mall near Richmond, Va, is instead in late-stage negotiations to extend its term through June 2026 The loan had matured...
The Real Deal A subsidiary of Hanwha Life Insurance Co has paid $155 million, or $2,167/sf, for 300 Grant, a 71,508-square-foot office and retail property in San Francisco The South Korean conglomerate purchased the property from an entity of Zeno...