Oxford Properties Group has provided $230 million of financing for the development of 15 McGrath Highway, a 262,000-square-foot life-sciences property in the Boston suburb of Somerville, Mass The loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets The 15...
San Antonio Business Journal Construction is expected to start next month on The Greyson, a three-building apartment complex in San Antonio The number of units was not known Carbon Cos of Dallas is building the property at 1734 North Loop 1604 West...
Dallas Morning News The 267-room JW Marriott Hotel in downtown Dallas is slated to open next spring Sam Moon Development Group of Plano, Texas, broke ground on the 23-story property, at Ross Avenue and Harwood Street, in December 2020 It’s...
Houston Business Journal Ground has broken on Urban District 290, a two-building industrial property with 238,200 square feet in Houston A venture of Urban Logistics Realty and Crow Holdings Capital, both of Dallas, is building the warehouses near...
Austin Business Journal A venture of Lincoln Property Co and Kairoi Residential is constructing the tallest building in the state of Texas The venture is building a 1,022-foot mixed-use building on a 33-acre site at 98 Red River St in Austin, Texas...
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $975 million of financing for Tri County 75, an 819,000-square-foot industrial complex that’s being developed in Fort Myers, Fla The five-building property is being developed on a 72-acre site by a...
Sacramento Business Journal Fulcrum has proposed building Block 17, a 191,443-square-foot office property in West Sacramento, Calif The local developer would build the five-story property at the southeast corner of Fifth and Mill streets, along the...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Abacus Capital Group has sold Millennium West End, a 158-unit apartment property in Minneapolis, for $507 million, or $320,886/unit Northmarq brokered the deal on behalf of the seller An undisclosed West Coast...
South Florida Business Journal TD Bank has provided three loans totaling $744 million for the construction of three warehouses in South Florida Dalfen Industrial of Dallas recently broke ground on the industrial properties: a 298,534-square-foot...