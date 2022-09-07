Log In or Subscribe to read more
Austin Business Journal Tishman Speyer Properties has sold The Foundry, a 240,000-square-foot office property in Austin, Texas The New York company sold the two-building property to Beacon Capital Partners, a Boston real estate investment firm...
Sacramento Business Journal Ethan Conrad Properties Inc has paid $22 million, or $13862/sf, for Harvard Square, a 158,704-square-foot office property in Sacramento, Calif The local company purchased the five-story property from Insight Realty Co of...
Dallas Morning News JAH Realty has purchased the 191,103-square-foot Park West Plaza retail center in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas ASG Real Estate Co of Plano sold the property in a deal brokered by Cushman & Wakefield The sales price was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CBRE Investment Management has provided $3537 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of Portola South Mountain, a 134-unit apartment property in Phoenix SB Real Estate Partners purchased the...
The Real Deal A subsidiary of Hanwha Life Insurance Co has paid $155 million, or $2,167/sf, for 300 Grant, a 71,508-square-foot office and retail property in San Francisco The South Korean conglomerate purchased the property from an entity of Zeno...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Abacus Capital Group has sold Millennium West End, a 158-unit apartment property in Minneapolis, for $507 million, or $320,886/unit Northmarq brokered the deal on behalf of the seller An undisclosed West Coast...
Triangle Business Journal An affiliate of New York Life Insurance Co has paid $557 million, or about $511,009/unit, for the 109-unit One City Center apartment building in downtown Durham, NC The New York insurance firm purchased the 27-story...
Triangle Business Journal Bainbridge Cos has bought Aventura Crossroads, a 344-unit apartment complex in Cary, NC, for $111 million, or about $322,674/unit The Wellington, Fla, company purchased the 18-building property, at 1010 Legacy Village...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Finvarb Group has bought the 102,009-square-foot Macy’s store in Miami Beach, Fla, for $155 million, or about $15195/sf A company managed by Terry Emanuel of San Antonio sold the retail building,...