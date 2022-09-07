Log In or Subscribe to read more
Austin Business Journal Tishman Speyer Properties has sold The Foundry, a 240,000-square-foot office property in Austin, Texas The New York company sold the two-building property to Beacon Capital Partners, a Boston real estate investment firm...
Brazos Residential LLC has paid $41 million, or $109,043/unit, for the 376-unit Wilson Woods Townhomes in Wilson, NC, about 40 miles east of Raleigh, NC The Dallas investment manager, which pursues value-add apartment properties, primarily in the...
Dallas Morning News JAH Realty has purchased the 191,103-square-foot Park West Plaza retail center in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas ASG Real Estate Co of Plano sold the property in a deal brokered by Cushman & Wakefield The sales price was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CBRE Investment Management has provided $3537 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of Portola South Mountain, a 134-unit apartment property in Phoenix SB Real Estate Partners purchased the...
Sacramento Business Journal Fulcrum has proposed building Block 17, a 191,443-square-foot office property in West Sacramento, Calif The local developer would build the five-story property at the southeast corner of Fifth and Mill streets, along the...
The Real Deal A subsidiary of Hanwha Life Insurance Co has paid $155 million, or $2,167/sf, for 300 Grant, a 71,508-square-foot office and retail property in San Francisco The South Korean conglomerate purchased the property from an entity of Zeno...
The Real Deal MetLife Investment Management is offering for sale a portfolio of 22 retail buildings with a total of 252,000 square feet in California The Hanover, NJ, company has hired CBRE to market the properties, which are expected to sell for...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Abacus Capital Group has sold Millennium West End, a 158-unit apartment property in Minneapolis, for $507 million, or $320,886/unit Northmarq brokered the deal on behalf of the seller An undisclosed West Coast...
Triangle Business Journal An affiliate of New York Life Insurance Co has paid $557 million, or about $511,009/unit, for the 109-unit One City Center apartment building in downtown Durham, NC The New York insurance firm purchased the 27-story...