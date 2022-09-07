Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Antonio Business Journal Construction is expected to start next month on The Greyson, a three-building apartment complex in San Antonio The number of units was not known Carbon Cos of Dallas is building the property at 1734 North Loop 1604 West...
Sacramento Business Journal Ethan Conrad Properties Inc has paid $22 million, or $13862/sf, for Harvard Square, a 158,704-square-foot office property in Sacramento, Calif The local company purchased the five-story property from Insight Realty Co of...
Brazos Residential LLC has paid $41 million, or $109,043/unit, for the 376-unit Wilson Woods Townhomes in Wilson, NC, about 40 miles east of Raleigh, NC The Dallas investment manager, which pursues value-add apartment properties, primarily in the...
Dallas Morning News The 267-room JW Marriott Hotel in downtown Dallas is slated to open next spring Sam Moon Development Group of Plano, Texas, broke ground on the 23-story property, at Ross Avenue and Harwood Street, in December 2020 It’s...
Dallas Morning News JAH Realty has purchased the 191,103-square-foot Park West Plaza retail center in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas ASG Real Estate Co of Plano sold the property in a deal brokered by Cushman & Wakefield The sales price was...
Houston Business Journal Ground has broken on Urban District 290, a two-building industrial property with 238,200 square feet in Houston A venture of Urban Logistics Realty and Crow Holdings Capital, both of Dallas, is building the warehouses near...
Austin Business Journal A venture of Lincoln Property Co and Kairoi Residential is constructing the tallest building in the state of Texas The venture is building a 1,022-foot mixed-use building on a 33-acre site at 98 Red River St in Austin, Texas...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CBRE Investment Management has provided $3537 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of Portola South Mountain, a 134-unit apartment property in Phoenix SB Real Estate Partners purchased the...
The Real Deal A subsidiary of Hanwha Life Insurance Co has paid $155 million, or $2,167/sf, for 300 Grant, a 71,508-square-foot office and retail property in San Francisco The South Korean conglomerate purchased the property from an entity of Zeno...