The Real Deal MetLife Investment Management is offering for sale a portfolio of 22 retail buildings with a total of 252,000 square feet in California The Hanover, NJ, company has hired CBRE to market the properties, which are expected to sell for...
Crain’s Chicago Business Local developer John Buck Co is offering for sale 3Eleven, a 245-unit apartment property in Chicago JLL is marketing the property, at 311 West Illinois St, which was assessed last year at a value of $731 million The...
Dallas Morning News A venture that includes Quadrant Investment Properties has hired Cushman & Wakefield to market for sale St Paul Place, a nearly 275,000-square-foot office building in Dallas The 22-story property, at 750 North St Paul St, is...
The RealINSIGHT Marketplace property-sales platform has handled 118 property sales totaling $300 million this year through earlier this week, topping the $290 million of volume it handled all of last year It has another 33 deals totaling $75 million...
Washington Business Journal The 211,390-square-foot office building at 1441 L St NW in downtown Washington, DC, has been placed on the sales block by owner SC Herman & Associates Inc The company, which recently completed a $36 million renovation...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture of Benjamin Cohen and Elliot Berman is offering for sale the 58,000-square-foot retail building at 1111 West Addison St in Chicago The local developers hired JLL to market the property, which has an asking price...
Crain’s Chicago Business The Connor Group is offering for sale Wheaton 121, a 306-unit apartment property in Wheaton, Ill The Dayton, Ohio, investment firm, which had acquired the seven-story property in 2018 for $72 million, hired Newmark to...
The Registry Craigslist has placed the 135,200-square-foot office building at 222 Sutter St in San Francisco’s North Financial District on the sales block Again The online marketplace doesn’t occupy the building, which is only 22 percent...
Crain’s Chicago Business John Buck Co is offering for sale 33 North LaSalle St, a 403,000-square-foot office building in Chicago The local developer has hired JLL to market the 38-story property It is encumbered by a $584 million mortgage that...