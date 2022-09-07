Log In or Subscribe to read more
Oxford Properties Group has provided $230 million of financing for the development of 15 McGrath Highway, a 262,000-square-foot life-sciences property in the Boston suburb of Somerville, Mass The loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets The 15...
Austin Business Journal Tishman Speyer Properties has sold The Foundry, a 240,000-square-foot office property in Austin, Texas The New York company sold the two-building property to Beacon Capital Partners, a Boston real estate investment firm...
REBusiness Online Seefried Industrial Properties Inc has broken ground on Monee Logistics Center, a 621,246-square-foot industrial property in Monee, Ill The Atlanta developer is building the property at 25100 South Ridgeland Ave, about 35 miles...
Dallas Morning News The 267-room JW Marriott Hotel in downtown Dallas is slated to open next spring Sam Moon Development Group of Plano, Texas, broke ground on the 23-story property, at Ross Avenue and Harwood Street, in December 2020 It’s...
Dallas Morning News JAH Realty has purchased the 191,103-square-foot Park West Plaza retail center in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas ASG Real Estate Co of Plano sold the property in a deal brokered by Cushman & Wakefield The sales price was...
Houston Business Journal Ground has broken on Urban District 290, a two-building industrial property with 238,200 square feet in Houston A venture of Urban Logistics Realty and Crow Holdings Capital, both of Dallas, is building the warehouses near...
Austin Business Journal A venture of Lincoln Property Co and Kairoi Residential is constructing the tallest building in the state of Texas The venture is building a 1,022-foot mixed-use building on a 33-acre site at 98 Red River St in Austin, Texas...
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $975 million of financing for Tri County 75, an 819,000-square-foot industrial complex that’s being developed in Fort Myers, Fla The five-building property is being developed on a 72-acre site by a...
Sacramento Business Journal Fulcrum has proposed building Block 17, a 191,443-square-foot office property in West Sacramento, Calif The local developer would build the five-story property at the southeast corner of Fifth and Mill streets, along the...