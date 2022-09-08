Log In or Subscribe to read more
Houston Business Journal EastGroup Properties Inc is building the Springwood Business Park, a 292,000-square-foot industrial property in Spring, Texas, about 24 miles north of Houston The Jackson, Miss, REIT is constructing the two-building property...
Dallas Morning News Zeller Realty has bought 3400 at CityLine, an office building with more than 300,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas The Chicago investor bought the building, at US Highway 75 and Renner Road, from a venture...
Oxford Properties Group has provided $230 million of financing for the development of 15 McGrath Highway, a 262,000-square-foot life-sciences property in the Boston suburb of Somerville, Mass The loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets The 15...
Austin Business Journal Tishman Speyer Properties has sold The Foundry, a 240,000-square-foot office property in Austin, Texas The New York company sold the two-building property to Beacon Capital Partners, a Boston real estate investment firm...
San Antonio Business Journal Construction is expected to start next month on The Greyson, a three-building apartment complex in San Antonio The number of units was not known Carbon Cos of Dallas is building the property at 1734 North Loop 1604 West...
REBusiness Online Seefried Industrial Properties Inc has broken ground on Monee Logistics Center, a 621,246-square-foot industrial property in Monee, Ill The Atlanta developer is building the property at 25100 South Ridgeland Ave, about 35 miles...
Dallas Morning News The 267-room JW Marriott Hotel in downtown Dallas is slated to open next spring Sam Moon Development Group of Plano, Texas, broke ground on the 23-story property, at Ross Avenue and Harwood Street, in December 2020 It’s...
Dallas Morning News JAH Realty has purchased the 191,103-square-foot Park West Plaza retail center in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas ASG Real Estate Co of Plano sold the property in a deal brokered by Cushman & Wakefield The sales price was...
Houston Business Journal Ground has broken on Urban District 290, a two-building industrial property with 238,200 square feet in Houston A venture of Urban Logistics Realty and Crow Holdings Capital, both of Dallas, is building the warehouses near...