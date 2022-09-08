Log In or Subscribe to read more
CBL & Associates Properties Inc, which previously had sought to buy back at a discount a $5454 million loan against its Southpark Mall near Richmond, Va, is instead in late-stage negotiations to extend its term through June 2026 The loan had matured...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The CMBS trust that held a $95 million mortgage against the Broward Mall in Plantation, Fla, has taken the 325,701 square feet of the 1 million-sf mall that serves as collateral through foreclosure The...
The volume of CMBS loans that are delinquent declined by 219 percent to $1811 billion last month, according to Trepp Inc, putting volumes at their lowest level since April...
CBL & Associates Properties Inc has negotiated the four-year term extension for the $6758 million CMBS loan against the Parkdale Mall & Crossing in Beaumont, Texas The loan, securitized through GS Mortgage Securities Corp, 2011-GC5, had matured last...
Asheville Mall in the western part of North Carolina was acquired by an affiliate of Kohan Retail Group for $5176 million The sale resolved what had been a $5837 million loan securitized through JPMorgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Fitch Ratings has downgraded five principal-paying classes and one interest-only class of UBS-Barclays Commercial Mortgage Trust, 2013-C6, because it has increased losses it expects to result from the...
The Real Deal William W Koeppel, owner of Manhattan’s Eastgate House, once again has thrown the 138-unit apartment property into bankruptcy in order to avoid losing it to foreclosure Tenants at the property had sued Koeppel in 2011, alleging...
The Real Deal The $349 million loan against the 928,157-square-foot office building at 110 William St in lower Manhattan has defaulted The loan is held by Invesco Real Estate, which had provided it in 2019, allowing the 32-story building’s...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $8982 million CMBS loan against the 12 million-square-foot Mall at Stonecrest in suburban Atlanta finally has been resolved through a discounted pay-off The collateral property’s owner, a venture...