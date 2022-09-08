Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Zeller Realty has bought 3400 at CityLine, an office building with more than 300,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas The Chicago investor bought the building, at US Highway 75 and Renner Road, from a venture...
The Real Deal Rockwood Capital has paid $66 million, or $660,000/unit, for the Arroyo Residences, a 100-unit apartment property in Walnut Creek, Calif The San Francisco investment manager purchased the property from Northwestern Mutual Real Estate,...
The Real Deal Vornado Realty Trust has agreed to sell the 251,000-square-foot office building at 40 Fulton St in lower Manhattan to an investor group led by David Werner for what is said to be between $105 million to $110 million, or up to $43825/sf...
Austin Business Journal Tishman Speyer Properties has sold The Foundry, a 240,000-square-foot office property in Austin, Texas The New York company sold the two-building property to Beacon Capital Partners, a Boston real estate investment firm...
Sacramento Business Journal Ethan Conrad Properties Inc has paid $22 million, or $13862/sf, for Harvard Square, a 158,704-square-foot office property in Sacramento, Calif The local company purchased the five-story property from Insight Realty Co of...
Brazos Residential LLC has paid $41 million, or $109,043/unit, for the 376-unit Wilson Woods Townhomes in Wilson, NC, about 40 miles east of Raleigh, NC The Dallas investment manager, which pursues value-add apartment properties, primarily in the...
Dallas Morning News JAH Realty has purchased the 191,103-square-foot Park West Plaza retail center in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas ASG Real Estate Co of Plano sold the property in a deal brokered by Cushman & Wakefield The sales price was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CBRE Investment Management has provided $3537 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of Portola South Mountain, a 134-unit apartment property in Phoenix SB Real Estate Partners purchased the...
The Real Deal A subsidiary of Hanwha Life Insurance Co has paid $155 million, or $2,167/sf, for 300 Grant, a 71,508-square-foot office and retail property in San Francisco The South Korean conglomerate purchased the property from an entity of Zeno...