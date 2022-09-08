Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bravo Capital has provided $4225 million of financing to fund the acquisition of the 441-unit Willow Point apartment property in Jackson, Miss The lender, headquartered in New York, provided a short-term, or bridge, loan against the property, and is...
The Real Deal Lenders Morgan Stanley, Apollo Global Management and AIG have provided $13 billion of mortgage financing against the 11 million-square-foot office property at 5 Times Square in Manhattan The loan allows the property’s owner, a...
The Real Deal PulteGroup has paid $584 million, or $72582/sf, for Quito Village, an 80,461-square-foot retail center in Saratoga, Calif, that it plans to redevelop into a townhome property The Atlanta developer purchased the property from Sand Hill...
Houston Business Journal EastGroup Properties Inc is building the Springwood Business Park, a 292,000-square-foot industrial property in Spring, Texas, about 24 miles north of Houston The Jackson, Miss, REIT is constructing the two-building property...
Dallas Morning News Urban Heights Real Estate has bought a 35-acre development site in Prosper, Texas, about 37 miles north of Dallas, where it plans to develop a 282,000-square-foot retail property The Dallas real estate firm is building the...
Dallas Morning News Zeller Realty has bought 3400 at CityLine, an office building with more than 300,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas The Chicago investor bought the building, at US Highway 75 and Renner Road, from a venture...
Northmarq has provided $4503 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 262-unit Axle Apartments in Fridley, Minn The 10-year loan requires only interest payments for the first seven years, after which it would amortize on a 30-year schedule It...
Berkadia through June had originated 932 loans totaling $19 billion and handled the sale of 346 properties for $13 billion, giving the company $32 billion of total transaction volume That puts it behind the pace set last year, when for the full year...
Oxford Properties Group has provided $230 million of financing for the development of 15 McGrath Highway, a 262,000-square-foot life-sciences property in the Boston suburb of Somerville, Mass The loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets The 15...