REJournals Buligo Capital Partners has acquired the 238,334-square-foot industrial building at 6501 East Nevada Ave in Detroit The Israeli investment firm purchased the property from Manchester Detroit LLC in a deal brokered by Signature Associates...
Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has paid $3389 million for seven industrial properties with 631,256 square feet in Southern California The Los Angeles REIT funded the individual purchases with a combination of cash and operating partnership units,...
The Real Deal PulteGroup has paid $584 million, or $72582/sf, for Quito Village, an 80,461-square-foot retail center in Saratoga, Calif, that it plans to redevelop into a townhome property The Atlanta developer purchased the property from Sand Hill...
RISE Properties Trust has paid $735 million, or $329,596/unit, for the 223-unit Saddlebrook apartment property in the Seattle suburb of Des Moines, Wash The Vancouver, British Columbia, REIT purchased the property from FSC Realty LLC, which was...
Dallas Morning News Zeller Realty has bought 3400 at CityLine, an office building with more than 300,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas The Chicago investor bought the building, at US Highway 75 and Renner Road, from a venture...
The Real Deal Rockwood Capital has paid $66 million, or $660,000/unit, for the Arroyo Residences, a 100-unit apartment property in Walnut Creek, Calif The San Francisco investment manager purchased the property from Northwestern Mutual Real Estate,...
The Real Deal Vornado Realty Trust has agreed to sell the 251,000-square-foot office building at 40 Fulton St in lower Manhattan to an investor group led by David Werner for what is said to be between $105 million to $110 million, or up to $43825/sf...
A Texas family office had made a $23 million equity investment in SB Real Estate Partners’ $564 million purchase of the 232-unit Obsidian on Ocotillo apartment complex in Glendale, Ariz As reported, SB Real Estate, of Irvine, Calif, had...
Austin Business Journal Tishman Speyer Properties has sold The Foundry, a 240,000-square-foot office property in Austin, Texas The New York company sold the two-building property to Beacon Capital Partners, a Boston real estate investment firm...