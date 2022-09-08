Log In or Subscribe to read more
Houston Business Journal EastGroup Properties Inc is building the Springwood Business Park, a 292,000-square-foot industrial property in Spring, Texas, about 24 miles north of Houston The Jackson, Miss, REIT is constructing the two-building property...
Dallas Morning News Urban Heights Real Estate has bought a 35-acre development site in Prosper, Texas, about 37 miles north of Dallas, where it plans to develop a 282,000-square-foot retail property The Dallas real estate firm is building the...
The Real Deal Rockwood Capital has paid $66 million, or $660,000/unit, for the Arroyo Residences, a 100-unit apartment property in Walnut Creek, Calif The San Francisco investment manager purchased the property from Northwestern Mutual Real Estate,...
Northmarq has provided $4503 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 262-unit Axle Apartments in Fridley, Minn The 10-year loan requires only interest payments for the first seven years, after which it would amortize on a 30-year schedule It...
The Real Deal Vornado Realty Trust has agreed to sell the 251,000-square-foot office building at 40 Fulton St in lower Manhattan to an investor group led by David Werner for what is said to be between $105 million to $110 million, or up to $43825/sf...
A Texas family office had made a $23 million equity investment in SB Real Estate Partners’ $564 million purchase of the 232-unit Obsidian on Ocotillo apartment complex in Glendale, Ariz As reported, SB Real Estate, of Irvine, Calif, had...
Berkadia through June had originated 932 loans totaling $19 billion and handled the sale of 346 properties for $13 billion, giving the company $32 billion of total transaction volume That puts it behind the pace set last year, when for the full year...
Oxford Properties Group has provided $230 million of financing for the development of 15 McGrath Highway, a 262,000-square-foot life-sciences property in the Boston suburb of Somerville, Mass The loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets The 15...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JLL Capital Markets has originated $3731 million of Freddie Mac financing for the purchase of Obsidian on Ocotillo, a 232-unit apartment property in Glendale, Ariz SB Real Estate Partners of Irvine, Calif,...