Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Data-center space with 1,087 megawatts of output was absorbed through the first half of the year, up 2973 percent from the 2736 megawatts of output that was absorbed through the first six months of 2021,...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Dalfen Industrial is breaking ground soon on a pair of industrial properties with about 900,000 square feet in Polk County, Fla The Dallas developer late last year purchased nearly 74 acres at 640 C Fred Jones Blvd in...
Commercial Property Executive Panattoni Development Co has lined up four tenants to pre-lease 382,105 square feet of industrial space at the Aviator Business Park in Hazelwood, Mo The Reno, Nev, company is constructing three buildings totaling...
Crain’s Chicago Business LaSalle Investment Management is offering for sale the 248-unit Woodview Apartments in Deerfield, Ill, a suburb of Chicago The local investment manager hired Berkadia to market the property, which it had purchased...
Charlotte Business Journal Tapestry Tyvola, a 297-unit apartment complex, has opened in Charlotte, NC The four-story property was built at 2051 Establishment Way, in the city’s Lower South End area, and includes one-, two- and three-bedroom...
Charlotte Business Journal Intersect Development Group wants to build a 550,000-square-foot industrial building in Gastonia, NC, about 235 miles east of Charlotte, NC The Atlanta developer is planning the property for a 673-acre site off Jenkins...
New York YIMBY VP Capital Holdings has been approved to build a 90-unit multifamily property in Queens, NY The six-story property will be built at 77-39 Vleigh Place in the borough’s Kew Gardens Hills section It will include 126 parking spaces...
Dallas Business Journal Resia is developing two apartment projects with a total of 884 units in downtown Fort Worth, Texas The Miami company, formerly AHS Residential, is building the 492-unit Weatherford Street Apartments at 1000 West Weatherford...
Dallas Business Journal Molto Properties has started work on a 2 million-square-foot industrial project in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas Ground recently broke on the project’s initial phase, two distribution buildings totaling...