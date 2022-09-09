Log In or Subscribe to read more
New York Post Memorial Sloan Kettering Center is paying $300 million, or about $724/sf, for 414,317 square feet of office condominium space at Manhattan’s Lipstick Building The hospital is buying the space from SL Green Realty Corp, a New York...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Dalfen Industrial is breaking ground soon on a pair of industrial properties with about 900,000 square feet in Polk County, Fla The Dallas developer late last year purchased nearly 74 acres at 640 C Fred Jones Blvd in...
Charlotte Business Journal Tapestry Tyvola, a 297-unit apartment complex, has opened in Charlotte, NC The four-story property was built at 2051 Establishment Way, in the city’s Lower South End area, and includes one-, two- and three-bedroom...
Charlotte Business Journal Bonded Logistics has subleased 184,333 square feet of industrial space in Concord, NC The Charlotte, NC, third-party logistics firm is taking its space at 1000 Derita Road in the Concord Airport Business Park It subleased...
Charlotte Business Journal Intersect Development Group wants to build a 550,000-square-foot industrial building in Gastonia, NC, about 235 miles east of Charlotte, NC The Atlanta developer is planning the property for a 673-acre site off Jenkins...
Universe Holdings has paid $5337 million, or $333,562/unit, for the 160-unit Stonegate Apartments in Riverside, Calif The Los Angeles investment firm purchased the property from Pacific Living Properties, which was represented by Marcus &...
The owner of the Hilton Houston Post Oak Hotel has reached a settlement with its lender, effectively agreeing to turn the property over in a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure, resolving the property's bankruptcy The 448-room hotel, at 2001 Post Oak Blvd,...
REJournals Buligo Capital Partners has acquired the 238,334-square-foot industrial building at 6501 East Nevada Ave in Detroit The Israeli investment firm purchased the property from Manchester Detroit LLC in a deal brokered by Signature Associates...
A venture of Empire Capital Holdings and Namdar Realty Group has paid $72 million, or $48957/sf, for the 147,068-square-foot office building at 830 Third Ave in midtown Manhattan The venture bought the 13-story building, at the corner of 51st Street...