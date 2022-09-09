Log In or Subscribe to read more
Brookfield Asset Management has provided $278 million of financing for the construction of Boynton Gateway, a 334,000-square-foot life-sciences facility in Somerville, Mass The property, which will have office, research and development and...
Bravo Capital has provided $4225 million of financing to fund the acquisition of the 441-unit Willow Point apartment property in Jackson, Miss The lender, headquartered in New York, provided a short-term, or bridge, loan against the property, and is...
The Real Deal Lenders Morgan Stanley, Apollo Global Management and AIG have provided $13 billion of mortgage financing against the 11 million-square-foot office property at 5 Times Square in Manhattan The loan allows the property’s owner, a...
Dallas Morning News Zeller Realty has bought 3400 at CityLine, an office building with more than 300,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas The Chicago investor bought the building, at US Highway 75 and Renner Road, from a venture...
Northmarq has provided $4503 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 262-unit Axle Apartments in Fridley, Minn The 10-year loan requires only interest payments for the first seven years, after which it would amortize on a 30-year schedule It...
Berkadia through June had originated 932 loans totaling $19 billion and handled the sale of 346 properties for $13 billion, giving the company $32 billion of total transaction volume That puts it behind the pace set last year, when for the full year...
Oxford Properties Group has provided $230 million of financing for the development of 15 McGrath Highway, a 262,000-square-foot life-sciences property in the Boston suburb of Somerville, Mass The loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets The 15...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JLL Capital Markets has originated $3731 million of Freddie Mac financing for the purchase of Obsidian on Ocotillo, a 232-unit apartment property in Glendale, Ariz SB Real Estate Partners of Irvine, Calif,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CBRE Investment Management has provided $3537 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of Portola South Mountain, a 134-unit apartment property in Phoenix SB Real Estate Partners purchased the...